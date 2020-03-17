Workers Impacted by COVID-19 Closures Can Apply Online for Unemployment Benefits

Employees impacted by COVID-19 closures can and should apply for unemployment benefits online here: https://www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/ file-claim-unemployment- insurance-benefits In order to comply with current recommended guidelines regarding reducing large gatherings, Iowa Workforce Development strongly encourages claimants to use the online filing system. If customers do not have online access, they can call the unemployment insurance customer service line at 1-866-239-0843 and staff can file your claim for you over the phone.

For more information, visit www. iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov