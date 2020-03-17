MBT Closes Lobbies and Issues a Statement

The list continues to grow of area businesses and restaurants that are heeding warnings and closing doors. Now Manufacturers Bank and Trust or MBT has closed their lobbies in the area due to the coronavirus. Lee Lambert who is the Director of Insurance for MBT Insurance issued this statement to customers.

To our customers and communities:

We place the health and safety of our staff, customers, and communities we serve as a priority. We are taking precautionary measures in response to COVID-19 (2019 novel coronavirus). After much consideration, beginning Wednesday, March 18, all MBT Bank locations will close their lobbies and operate on a drive-up only basis. MBT Insurance will see customers by appointment only. We are unable to set appointments with those who have been traveling or experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms. You may utilize our night deposit in Forest City, Clear Lake and Lake Mills. We will continue provide service over the phone.

We will continue to monitor the guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state and local public health authorities in the areas we serve. If there is anything we can to do assist you, please do not hesitate to contact us. We are happy to serve you.

Sincerely,

Lee Lambert

MBT will continually evaluate the situation and reopen its lobbies for business once the pandemic threat passes.