Humane Society Closes Until Further Notice

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the Humane Society of North Iowa and the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter in Mason City are closed until further notice. The shelters are co-located and managed by the Humane Society of Society of North Iowa. Shelter staff will remain on site during this closure to provide care to the animals and to process adoptions and stray animal reclaims. Adoptions and reclaims will be available by appointment only. Animals are available to adopt from the Humane Society of North Iowa and the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter by appointment only. The Humane Society recommends that you visit the Humane Society of North Iowa website (www.hsni.org) to view all adoptable animals. Those who are interested in adoption should submit an Adoption Application through the HSNI website (found under the “Application Forms” tab) for the animal you wish to apply for. Once received, staff will review the application and call you with any questions or to set an appointment for you to come to the shelter to meet the animal(s) you’d like to adopt.

Animals found as stray in our community are taken to the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter and may be reclaimed by appointment only. If your pet is picked up as stray in the community, go to www.hsni.org to see if it has been brought into the shelter. If your pet is listed, call the Mason City Stray Shelter for instruction.

The Humane Society of North Iowa website (www.hsni.org) or Facebook page should be checked ooften for news and updates on this situation. For more information, please call either shelter. Humane Society of North Iowa: 641-423-6241 or the Mason City Stray Animal Shelter: 641-424-3617