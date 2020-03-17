Gov. Reynolds Signs Legislation to Fund Key Services, Combat COVID-19 Spread

Governor Kim Reynolds signed SF 2408, legislation that creates emergency measures and supplemental appropriations for key government services to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“Every Iowan has a role to play in limiting and mitigating the spread of COVID-19. These measures will fund core services and also give schools the flexibility to keep their students safe.” said Gov. Reynolds. “I appreciate lawmakers working together on legislation that funds key government services and additional emergency measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.”

SF 2408 Supplemental appropriations and emergency measurers