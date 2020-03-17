Forest City Public Library Closes Due to the Pandemic

The Forest City Public Library will be closed to the public until further notice. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we believe that this is the best course of action to protect staff and maintain social distancing as recommended by the CDC and Iowa Department of Health. The staff will be available to during the days to answer questions. They can be contacted at 585-4542.

Books can be read online through ereaders and audio books on the Library website: http://www1.youseemore.com/nilc/forestcitypl/.