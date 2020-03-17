Forest City Grad, Tobey, Reaches the Top of 4A with Ankeny

For most, state championships are rare, and maybe even a once in a lifetime experience. Some will play and coach their entire careers and never experience the thrill of a title.

For 2007 Forest City High School graduate, Nate Tobey, the wait has ended. Tobey is an assistant coach for the Ankeny Hawks, who as the #6 seed, upset their way to the Class 4A Iowa High School State Basketball Championship last week in Des Moines. Its the schools first basketball title since 1995 and first appearance since 2012.

Tobey was on Forest City team’s that won two North Iowa Conference Championships which included a 26 game conference win streak. Tobey learned things from current Forest City Coach Dan Rosacker and former coach Bob Hilmer that he still uses today.

Rosacker and Hilmer have combined to coach at Forest City since 1967 and have racked up over 850 wins for the Indians in that time-frame.

After graduating from Forest City, Tobey went to Iowa State University and graduated with a degree in education. His first teaching job took him to Lynnville-Sully where he also started his coaching career. He got his first break as a head coach just a couple years later after completing graduate school at UNI. He was the girls’ basketball coach at Ogden for the 2014-15 and 2015-16 school years going 15-8 his last season. Following his second season, Tobey and his family decided to move closer to family in the Des Moines area which brought him to Ankeny. He has been on the Hawks coaching staff now for the past four seasons.

Tobey is comfortable with his situation right now on Coach Carlson’s staff at Ankeny, but says in the future becoming a head coach again, will be a possibility.

The Hawks end the season 21-5 and on top of Class 4A. They will look to build towards a future run at the title.

