Following the direction and guidelines of the CDC and Iowa Department of Public Health and the City of Forest City, the Forest City Chamber of Commerce will not be open to pedestrian traffic until further notice. This decision was made to ensure social distancing measures are taken to protect staff from work-related exposure.
Work at the Chamber office will continue. The office will continue to be staffed from 9-5 Monday – Thursday and 9-4:30 on Fridays.
Forest City Chamber Office Closes to Pedestrian Traffic
