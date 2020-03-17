Boys’ Basketball All-State Awards Announced

The following players have earned Iowa All-State honors for the 2019-2020 basketball season

Lake Mills – Chett Helming Sr. 1A Third Team

Helming becomes just the eighth different Bulldog to earn All-State honors and the first since Granger Kingland in 2016.

Helming, who has signed to play basketball at Waldorf University next season, scored 499 points for the 1A state participants. He also recorded a team-high 153 rebounds and 20 blocks. He shot 49 % from the field and 74 % from the free-throw line.

Other TIC Athletes Selected –

Class 1A

1st team – Angelo Winkel, Bishop Garrigan

2nd team – Kayden Ames, West Fork

Class 3A

2nd team – Wyatt Wegener, Algona

3rd team – Andrew Formanek, Clear Lake