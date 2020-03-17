Winnebago County Courthouse Reverts to Limited Public Access

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors, in conjunction with County Officials, decided County Offices will be closed to the public, effective Tuesday, March 17, 2020, until further notice. This change is due to the national emergency regarding the COVID-19.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will remain open to the public with limited access. Limited public access to the Courthouse building will still be available through the West elevator entrance. Clerk of Court will still be open at this time. Public Health will be also be closed to the public. The Board encourages the public to come to County facilities for essential purposes only . They also encourage calling ahead to determine if an in person visit is necessary or not.

If you are filing papers for the June 2 Primary Election, please call 641-585-3412 and the Auditor’s Office will provide directions to you in order to receive the paperwork for the March 20, 2020 and March 25, 2020 deadlines.

Citizens are also encouraged to conduct business via email, mail, fax, or online when possible. Please visit www.winnebagocountyiowa.gov to locate contact information for County offices.

Please stay home if you are sick or not feeling well. If you have traveled or have come into contact with someone who has traveled, please stay home.

Effective Immediately- until further notice: Due to COVID-19 and public health concerns, all Winnebago County offices listed below are closed to the public. It is our intent to continue essential public services. Appointments are required. Essential court proceedings are still taking place. If you have questions, you may contact the corresponding offices.

Assessor: 641-585-2163

Attorney: 641-585-0020

Auditor: 641-585-3412

Clerk of Court: 641-585-4520

Conservation: 641-565-3390

Engineer: 641-585-2905

Public Health: 641-585-4763

Recorder: 641-585-2094

Social Services: 641-585-2340

Treasurer: 641-585-2322

Driver’s License: 641-585-4430

Tax Desk: 641-585-2322

Veterans Affairs: 641-585-5736

Zoning: 641-585-0999