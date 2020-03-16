Willis R. Wood, 86, of Britt, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the Hancock County Memorial Hospital in Britt.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. Military rites will be conducted by the Britt Veterans Ceremonial Unit. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M., Wednesday at First Lutheran Church and will resume one hour prior to services at the church.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to MercyOne North Iowa Hospice, West Hancock Ambulance Service or Hancock County Memorial Hospital.