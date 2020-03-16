West Hancock Schools Take Proactive Approach on the Coronavirus

West Hancock Community Schools are taking a proactive approach in the fight against the Coronavirus. Beginning Monday, the district has canceled all classes for thirty days. West Hancock High School Principal Dan Peterson said the steps were necessary based on Governor Kim Reynolds recommendation.

Activities such as track and field and other extracurricular events have also been canceled. According to Peterson, the hope is for prevention at this point keeping both students and faculty safe.

The district will notify students, parents, and guardians through the school notification system and through KIOW and kiow.com