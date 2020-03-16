Waldorf University Will Go To Online Learning Until April 14th

Based on currently published information and face-to-face meetings with Public Health Officials regarding COVID-19 (Coronavirus), Waldorf University has decided to suspend all face-to-face courses and utilize a distance-learning platform between Monday, March 23 and Tuesday, April 14. The university will continue to monitor circumstances and issue a final decision concerning the reinstatement of face-to-face courses by 2 p.m. CST on Friday, April 3. The University will continue to offer regular access to university facilities, including dining and housing, for individuals who choose to remain on campus. In addition to the distance learning adjustment for all face-to-face courses, the following measures will be implemented at Waldorf University:

All face-to-face courses will be converted to distance learning platforms effective Monday, March 23 through Tuesday, April 14

A decision to continue courses via face-to-face or via distance learning will be announced by 2 p.m. CST on Friday, April 3

All current online courses will continue with current schedules

Waldorf University residential halls and dining facility will remain open and available

Athletic activities are suspended through the spring season

Additional campus activity notifications will be announced via email, on the Waldorf.edu website, and via social media platforms

Students who wish to collect any personal items remaining on university grounds are welcome to do so

The University will continue to monitor the latest developments regarding this ever-changing situation. For additional information, please visit CDC.gov and idph.iowa.gov. The University will continue to post updates concerning Waldorf University at www.waldorf.edu/COVID-19.