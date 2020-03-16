NSAA on “Pause” – Waldorf University Responds

MADISON, South Dakota – The North Star Athletic Association, the conference Waldorf plays in, is issuing a “pause” on all conference activities until March 30th.

The NSAA conference office released the statement through a press release saying, “This hiatus includes all in-season spring sports as well as out-of-season activities”.

No organized practices will be allowed during this period. Teams currently participation on their spring trips will be allowed to complete their schedules at this time.

“This is an extremely fluid situation and we continue to closely monitor current developments, trends, and mandates, which may dictate changes in our plan moving forward. We are in regular communication with the NAIA regarding decision they will make the national level and the possible impact it may have on our student-athletes. – Cory Anderson, NSAA Commissioner

The NSAA is made up of schools in Nebraska, Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

