NAIA Spring Seasons Cancelled Effective Immediately

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – On Friday the North Star Athletic Association was pauses all current spring sports until March 30th, but that has now changed.

Monday morning the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletic (NAIA) announced the cancelling of all spring sports championships. That includes baseball, softball, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, and men’s and women’s golf.

Waldorf Director of Athletics told KIOW last week that they will follow the recommendations for the NSAA and NAIA

Chad Gassman –

“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups. However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s Recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for right weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.” – NAIA President and CEO, Jim Carr

As far as student-athlete eligibility, the NAIA will no charge athletes a season of competition. Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent, the release said.

Waldorf Baseball ends its season – 7-15

Waldorf Softball ends its season – 1-12

Waldorf Men’s Golf ends its season – 2 team championships

Waldorf Women’s Golf ends its season – with a 2nd and 4th place finish

Waldorf Women’s and Men’s outdoor track and field – hadn’t started yet

KIOW will have updates when they are made possible.