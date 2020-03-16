Lake Mills Schools Heed Governor’s Recommendation

When Governor Reynolds recommended that Iowa schools close as a precaution due to the COVID-19 or Coronavirus, the Lake Mills Community School District followed the recommendation and suspended educational and extracurricular activities for thirty days. Lake Mills Community Schools Superintendent Chad Kohagen said the move was a difficult one one considering all of the ramifications.

Kohagen realized that this would put additional burdens on parents, grandparents, and guardians to make sure someone was home to watch the children. He also mentioned that the district is in new territory.

For now, the district continues to develop plans to deal with the 30-day suspension of classes and how it will unfold.