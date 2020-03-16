IHSAA/IGHSAU “Sports are now Prohibited” IHSMA/IHSSA “Activities are now Prohibited”

Today the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union along with Iowa High School Speech Association and the Iowa High School Music Association have announced that per the Governors recommendations, “all sports and activities are now prohibited.”

The four associations have been working together along with the Iowa Department of Public Health, Iowa Department of Education, and the Iowa Governors office. The release said, “all IHSAA and IGHSAU sports are now in a prohibited period for practice, competition, and sanctioned activity until the closure is lifted.” This prohibited period means no in-person contact between coaches, teachers, and administrators and student-athletes for the duration of the period.

The IHSMA has cancelled Class 4A and 1A Solo/Small Ensemble Festival set for April 18th and state Large Group Festival series set for May 8-9. Also all speech events will be prohibited to practice or make up their individual sate local contest until the closure is lifted.

The release also stated that guidance on future IGHSAU and IHSAA activity schedule adjustments and their effects on season lengths, as well as postseason events, will be announced through the IGHSAU and IHSAA websites. The IHSMA will release future updates through their website and so will the IHSSA on their website.

Right now the IGHSAU and IHSAA say baseball and softball practices that are set to start on May 4th will remain the same until future information is provided.

