Hometown Markets to Aid In the North Iowa School Lunch Program

Area businesses have begun to step forward in the effort to protect area children during the time while schools suspend their school year. One of those businesses is Hometown Market in Thompson which is helping children by providing lunches. Many students may not be able to receive a lunch during the downtime. Joanna Thompson who manages the market in Thompson says the store will provide turkey sandwiches for the students.

The store is filling a need and a void left by the closure of the North Iowa Community Schools as per a recommendation by Governor Reynolds to close for a period of thirty days. Students in Thompson can go to the store and check their name off of a checklist in order to receive the lunch.

Parents should call the store for further details on the program.