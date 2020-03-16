Garner Closes the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center. Offers Bill Paying Program

On Monday, the Garner Public Safety Committee discussed a number of plans to help slow down the spread of COVID-19 or Coronavirus. One of those plans included the closure of the Veterans Memorial Recreation Center. Garner City Administrator Adam Kofoed explained the reasoning behind the decision.

Typically there is one annual deep cleaning of the Center. According to Kofoed, that has been pushed up this year.

To minimize the potential of spreading the flu, Garner officials have come up with a program to pay your bills called the “Skip the Trip Program”.