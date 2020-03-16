Belmond-Klemme Schools to Suspend Classes Beginning Tuesday

Many school districts in the area have suspended classes per the recommendation of Governor Kim Reynolds. The Governor based her recommendation on reports from the Centers for Disease Control that felt it in the best interests that schools and public gatherings of 10 or more people.

Belmond-Klemme Community Schools took a delayed but necessary step to suspend classes. Superintendent Dan Frazier explained.

Now the district is taking some bold new steps in areas that have not been tried in the past.

Once teachers are made fully aware of and trained on the online learning programs, the process of integrating the students into the online classroom begins.

The district will implement the process so that students can continue their education without a thirty day break in lessons.