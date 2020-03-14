North Iowa Schools Prepare for Flu Issues

Concerns have been raised with regards to influenza and the COVID-19 outbreak, parents and guardians are concerned for the safety of their students. At the North Iowa Community Schools, preparations have already been put in place to both manage and control the scope of the spread of the diseases. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent Joe Erickson has made it clear that the district is ready for the possibility.

Still the district is vigilant making sure that students are not coming to work safe and the same can be said for teachers and staff.

The district is also taking additional steps with adjusted cleaning schedules.

The district is continuing to monitor the situation and is continually listening to officials at the state level for the best course of action.