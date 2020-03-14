NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Land Donors Honored During Reception in Des Moines

More than 3,800 acres of Iowa land in 24 counties including several properties locally, with an estimated value of nearly $4.8 million was permanently protected through donations for conservation.

The donors associated with more than 30 donations of land or land value will be recognized during a ceremony on March 25, from 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., in the 1st floor rotunda, at the State Capitol, in Des Moines. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is scheduled to attend.

Landowners who are in attendance will be honored individually for their donation. For more information about individual donations, visit the DNR website at www.iowadnr.gov/landdonors.