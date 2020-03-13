North Iowa Community Schools Reassure Parents of Normal Operations

Area schools are keeping a close eye on the number of flu cases that have developed in the area. The greatest concern happens to be on COVID-19 which has become an intense topic of concern among parents, area businesses, and schools. While COVID-19 seems to strike adults and the elderly more than children, all precautions at the school are being taken. North Iowa Community Schools Superintendent put out this announcement to all parents in the district to try and reassure everyone of the steps that the district is taking.

Parents and Guardians,

In light of the Iowa Board of Regents announcement that all state universities will move toward online

course work following spring break, we want to assure our families and communities that normal

operations will continue for the foreseeable future.

While our objective is to keep students and staff members safe, we also acknowledge that we have a

social responsibility to ensure the continuity of education for our students. At this point facts show the

risk to students and staff is minimal and experts do not believe that the current situation warrants

closing.

In the event that the Iowa Department of Public Health determines that there is a need for closure, or

other action, we will coordinate with other stakeholders to respond, and communicate additional

information at that time.

As a district, we are working to be proactive and preventative, while operating in a state of

preparedness. We are monitoring communications coming from many different directions. Moving

forward, we will continue to partner with and follow the guidance of local, state and federal agencies.

For reference, the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus can be found via the Iowa

Department of Public Health Coronavirus and the Centers for Disease Control Coronavirus.

The safety and well-being of our students and staff is always our top priority. We have procedures in

place as part of our district emergency operating plan[s] to handle situations regarding the spread of

illness.

As stated before, to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, the CDC recommends the

following actions:

● Frequently wash your hands for 20 seconds or more with soapy water. If unavailable, use hand sanitizer.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Please feel free to communicate with us if you have any specific questions.

Erickson is inviting all parents and guardians with concerns to contact the school for additional information.