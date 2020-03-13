Improvements Coming to The Hanson Fieldhouse in Forest City

Waldorf University is currently working on major changes to the Hanson Fieldhouse. The sporting venue was opened and dedicated in 1987, and hasn’t seen a major gym project since.

This week crews started dismembering the original bleachers and court. This is part of the University’s plan for upgrades to the facility says Waldorf University Athletic Director, Chad Gassman –

Some may wonder what the new court and bleachers will look like? What will the gym itself look like, will things change? Gassman has those answers –

Gassman said you will notice a difference in the bleachers, but nothing over-the-top.

Gassman also says that the state of Warrior Athletics is looking strong.