City of Britt Enacts Pandemic Plan in Response to Coronavirus

On March 4, 2020, Mayor Arndorfer participated in a conference call with the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention discussing COVID-19, and what communities should be doing to prepare. In the days since, the city has enacted its pandemic plan and has been in contact with Hancock County Health Systems, the Summit House, Westview Care Center and the West Hancock Community School District to ensure that each entity has a plan in place for dealing with a coronavirus outbreak. Each facility has a thorough program, and if necessary – businesses, schools, and care facilities may restrict access or temporarily close their doors. If this occurs, media will be notified.

In addition to partnering with community businesses and organizations, the city is working closely with Hancock County Emergency Management and Hancock County Community Health, the Iowa Department of Public Health, and the Iowa League of Cities. The current coronavirus situation in Iowa is fluid. The city will continue to take its lead from these organizations, as well as the governor’s office.

For facts about COVID-19, your best sources for complete/accurate information are:

• Iowa Department of Public Health https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/NovelCoronavirus

• Center for Disease Control and Prevention https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-

ncov/index.html

What can you do now to minimize your risk?

• Frequently wash your hands – 20 seconds or more with soap. If unavailable, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning

spray or wipe.

As of now, city offices will remain open as usual. In the future, it may be necessary to limit access to city hall; in that case payments can be placed in the outside drop box or made online. Our staff will continue to work, answer phones, and keep the city running. KIOW will keep the public informed if these steps are taken. Questions may be directed to Mayor Arndorfer at brittmayor.rarndorfer@gmail.com or by contacting City Administrator Debra Sawyer at 641-843-4433.