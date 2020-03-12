Local 4-H Student Enjoys Washington D. C.

Worth County Iowa State Extension Service and 4-H are treating students to some very exclusive sites during their trip to Washington D. C. The students are traveling throughout the area to learn first hand about the history of the United States. One of those students is Julian Luther.

For Luther, his favorite location to visit was an institution in American history.

The experience cannot be duplicated in a textbook or pictures. Luther experienced more by actually being at Mount Vernon and getting a feel for history.

The trip has been a valuable trip for Luther and his fellow 4H members. Luther felt it was important to not only visit the historic sites but experience them as well.