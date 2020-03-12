Area Hancock County Businesses to Hold COVID-19 Lunch and Learn

The circumstances surrounding the coronavirus are continuing to develop each day. Hancock Economic Development has scheduled a “Lunch and Learn” for area businesses to address preventive measures and to understand what impact the coronavirus, influenza, and colds have on the workplace. Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator for Hancock County Andy Buffington and Hancock County Health Health System Community Health Director Chelcee Schleuger will lead the discussion and information session.

Jill Kramer, Hancock County Economic Development Director stated that the session will help Hancock County businesses understand more about what they can and cannot do.

The program will take place on April 2nd from 11:30 am to 1 pm at the Garner Public Library located at 416 State Street in Garner. While medical issues may be difficult to address, the Development group will be able to address business owners’ and managers’ concerns.

Members of the Hancock County Economic Development will get in for free. Those who are not members must pay a $5 fee to attend.