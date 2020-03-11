Status of the Iowa High School State Boys Basketball Tournament

The tournament will continue with no changes according to the Iowa High School Athletic Association.

Wednesday the Iowa High School Athletic Association released a statement on the status of the boys’ tournament currently in progress in Des Moines. In the released the IHSAA said, ” at this time, the Iowa Departement of Public (IDPH) is not recommending the cancellation of events or extracurricular activities.” The release however didn’t state that limiting access or cancelling the remainder of the tournament wasn’t an option. The release also said changes to spring activities may also be possible.” We are actively planning for these impacts and will share more information as it becomes available.”

The release was issued less than an hour before the NCAA announced that it would be limited access to all upcoming championships including the men’s and women’s basketball and wrestling. NCAA President Mark Emmert said, “While I understand how disappointing this is for fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States.”

The IHSAA is also keeping communications lines open with the Iowa Events Center management, the host of the tournament, and working together to make the best decisions for staff, tournament guests, and student-athletes. “Together, we will remain responsive to the recommendations and requirements from the CDC and IDPH.”

Teams and guests at the tournament are asked to follow standard health precautions, like consistent hand-washing, avoiding close contact with those who are sick, and covering coughs and sneezes. They would also like those individuals who are or may feel sick to stay home.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Friday, March 13th.