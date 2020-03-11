Masquerade Ball Scheduled for Saturday

The MBT Relay for Life 2020 Masquerade Ball will be held Saturday at the Waldorf University Atrium in Forest City. MBT Director of Marketing Heidi Fedders says this is the 3rd annual event.

Fedders says there are a number of live and silent auction items that will be on display the evening of the event.

Doors for the Masquerade Ball open at 6 pm with a Survivor Welcome and video at 6:30 pm. The live auction begins at 7 pm and the silent auction closes at 7:30 pm. Formal attire and mask are encouraged but not required.