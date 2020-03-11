Grassley Is Coming to Kossuth County

Senator. Chuck Grassley will hold a town meeting in Kossuth County on Wednesday, March 18 as a part of his annual 99 county meetings.

“Representative government is a two-way street. I’m one half of the process and the people of Iowa are the other half. You can’t have a representative government without dialogue between elected officials and the people we represent. I appreciate the opportunity to hold town meetings, answer questions and take comments from Iowans,” Grassley said.

Grassley is in his 40th year of holding meetings in every one of Iowa’s 99 counties. Grassley has held at least one meeting in every county, every year since he was first elected to serve in the U.S. Senate. He takes and answers questions on any subject raised.

The town meeting is open to the public and will be in Kossuth County on Wednesday, March 18th beginning at 9 am and continuing until 10 am. It will be located at the Kossuth County Courthouse Assembly Room located at 114 West State Street in Algona.