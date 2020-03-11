Gerald “Jerry” D. Thompson, 81, of Forest City, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Concord Care Center in Garner.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garner with Rev. Scott Kozisek officiating. Burial will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Missouri Valley, Iowa.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to the Forest City Ambulance Service.

Cataldo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald D. Thompson was born March 10, 1939. Jerry was married to Alice Gardner and to this union three children were born, Duane, Brian and Paula. He was employed as a law enforcement officer for the Iowa DOT until his retirement in 2001. On December 3, 1988 he married Shirley Brown Hanna. They made their home in Forest City. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, golfing and was an avid stock car racing fan.

He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church where he served as an usher. He belonged to the Over 50 Club at the Gruis Recreation Area/The Barn south of Buffalo Center.

Jerry is survived by four step-children, Douglas (DeAnn) Hanna of Forest City, Diane (John) Pietig of Steamboat Springs, CO, Michael (Colleen) Hanna of Rochester, MN and Scott (Jennifer) Hanna of Allen, TX; nine step grandchildren; and several step-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Alice and Shirley; and his three children, Duane, Brian and Paula.