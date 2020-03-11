Former NIACC All-American – Iowa All-Big Ten Offensive Lineman Set to Retire

OWINGS MILLS, Maryland – Former North Iowa Area Community College All-American offensive lineman, Marshal Yanda, has decided to retire.

According to a video released by the Baltimore Ravens, the 35 year-old Yanda has decided to call it quits after a 13 year NFL career, all in Baltimore. That Career includes hall of fame type stats and accolades. Yanda was drafted by the Raven in the third round of the 2007 NFL draft and went on to be selected to eight pro bowls and won a Super Bowl.

Yanda is a native of Anamosa, Iowa where he played his high school football. He then came to Mason City to play for the Trojans where he was selected as an NJCAA All-American following the 2004 season. His football career then headed to Iowa City where he played and was selected for All-Big Ten honors his senior year. In 2018 he entered the NJCAA Hall of Fame for his time played at NIACC.

Yanda is set to make the announcement official today.