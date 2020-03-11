Farm Retirement Workshops Scheduled Across Iowa in March and April

Practical Farmers of Iowa and the financial planning firm Syverson Strege are hosting a series of workshops across Iowa in March and April that will explore farm retirement and how to start the planning process.

Facilitated by financial planners from Syverson Strege, participants will learn about farm retirement in the context of farm transition and succession, as well as strategies to start the planning process and how to follow through. Attendees will also have a chance to start laying out their own roadmaps to retirement as part of a larger farm transfer or estate plan.

Each workshop also includes discussion about new legislation (the SECURE Act), effective December 2019, that includes changes to individual retirement accounts, 401(k)s, required minimum distributions from a retirement account and more.

Attendees can expect a one-hour presentation followed by up to an hour of discussion with time for questions and answers. All are encouraged to come prepared with questions about farm transfer and retirement planning.

All workshops run from 10 a.m. to noon and are free to attend. Workshops will include coffee and donuts provided by Practical Farmers of Iowa and will start promptly at 10 a.m. RSVPs are appreciated. RSVP for specific events at practicalfarmers.org/understanding-farm-retirement-workshops. For questions about the workshops, contact Jorgen Rose at (515) 232-5661 or jorgen@practicalfarmers.org.

The regional workshop for this area is Thursday, April 9th in Humboldt at Farm Bureau Financial Services located at 301 13th St. RSVP by Tuesday, April 7