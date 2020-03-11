David Zeigler, 70, of Corwith passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at his home in rural Corwith, Iowa.

Funeral services for David Zeigler will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church 517 South East Elm Street in Corwith with Pastor Denise Lindemann officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Ewing Funeral Chapel 178 Center Street West in Britt and continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.

