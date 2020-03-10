Hancock County Sees Slight Levy Increase

Hancock County adopted its 2020/21 fiscal year budget Monday with a very slight increase of just over $35,000 on property taxes levied in the current fiscal year. This is about a 1.36 percent increase and according to Hancock County Supervisor Jerry Tlach it’s due to an update of financial software plus higher IT expenses as well as future repairs to the courthouse.

Those anticipated repairs to the courthouse is part of a long-range capital improvements resolution the board adopted declaring $520,000 be committed from General Basic. Supervisor Gary Rayhons breaks down the committed monies over the next 5 years.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also voted in favor of the compensation board’s recommended 4.5 percent salary increase for elected officials, except for the Supervisors themselves, as they forewent their salary increase. Rayhons declares what the new salaries will be for the 5 elected officials effective July 1, 2020.

The one cent local option tax funds helped lower the rural basic levy rate, and the amount levied to mental health decreased, which in turn reduced the general basic levy rate. In the end, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors believe the budget came together very well, according to Supervisor Sis Greiman.