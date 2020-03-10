Garner to Hold City Budget Meeting Today

The Garner City Council will meet Tuesday evening at 7 pm to hold a public hearing on the 2020-212 fiscal year city budget. The budget is proposed to be around $6.5 million. The city will see an increase in property tax income at $1.6 million. The current tax collection is $1.5 million. The city will not change the property tax rate which is $13.23 per $1,000 valuation. The increase comes from increased residential and business growth along with a 12th straight year of increased property values.

The city is also looking at an estimated $330,000 in local option sales tax revenue and an additional $149,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.