Doubt Auditions Are March 15th

Auditions for BrickStreet Theater spring production of Doubt: A Parable will be Sunday, March 15th. Those interested in auditioning should come to BrickStreet Theatre’s downtown location at 122 N. Clark Street in Forest City between 5 pm and 8 pm. Actors should be prepared to cold read a selection from this 2015 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play by John Patrick Shanley.

Doubt is a story about Sister Aloysius, a Bronx school principal who takes matters into her own hands when she suspects a young Father Flynn of improper relations with one of the male students. The plot of the show is driven by four characters. Sister Aloysius Beauvier is 50 to 60 years old and Father Brendan Flynn is in his late 30’s. Sister James is in her 20’s and Mrs. Muller is in her late 30’s and is the mother of the school’s first black student.

Scott Bertelsen is the director for the show which will run for eight performances. Show dates are April 23rd through the 26th and May 1st through the 3rd. The cast will rehearse on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday evenings in the weeks leading to the show with additional rehearsals added as the show nears.

