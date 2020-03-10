Ag Breakfast Scheduled in Duncan

Hancock County Farm Bureau will be hosting its annual Ag Breakfast on March 17th. The event is supposed to coincide with National Ag Day on the 24th but organizers were able to schedule it a week earlier to allow for the state-wide event in Des Moines.

The Hancock County event will begin at 6:30 am in the Duncan Community Hall and breakfast will continue until 7:45 am. The breakfast will consist of omelets. According to Hancock County Farm Bureau President Quentin Stortenbecker, the celebration is in tribute to a very important week in Iowa agriculture.

At 8 am there will be a guest speaker. Last year, the breakfast event hosted a comedian. This year, the guest speaker is an ag media personality, Delaney Howell.

The breakfast and the seminar are free and open to the public. All area farmers and residents are encouraged to attend.