John C. Tegtmeyer, 79, of Britt, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 after a long illness at Westview Care Center surrounded by his family.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, March 13, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Britt with Rev. Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Britt.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 P.M., Thursday at First Lutheran Church in Britt and will resume one hour prior to services at the church. Cataldo Funeral Home in Britt is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church, West Hancock Music Association or the Britt Volunteer Fire Department.

John Clarence Tegtmeyer, the son of Clarence and Betty (Havlik) Tegtmeyer, was born May 26, 1940 on a farm in Orthel Township, Hancock County. He attended the rural schools of Orthel Township until the eighth grade and graduated from Britt High School in 1957. On April 18, 1965 he married Shirley Trulson at First Lutheran Church in Britt. They lived all their married life in Britt where they raised their three daughters. John was an electrician by trade and in his retirement drove school bus for West Hancock Community Schools. He enjoyed his family and music.

He was a faithful member of First Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of the church choir.

John is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Britt; three daughters, Dana (Jim) Byers of Minnetrista, MN, Holly (Jason) Tegtmeyer of Mankato, MN and Rachel Tegtmeyer of Prescott, AZ; four grandsons, John Byers, Noah Byers, Sam Verly and Evan Verly; four siblings, David (Janice) Tegtmeyer of Britt, Jane (Willis) Wood of Britt, Forrest (Sheryl) Tegtmeyer of Humboldt and Susan (A.B.) Dietz of Boise, ID; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, James Tegtmeyer.

Cataldo Funeral Home 641-923-2841 www.cataldofuneralhome.com