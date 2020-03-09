Girls All-State and Academic All-State Teams Released

Today the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their 2019-2020 All-State and Academic All-State teams. With 5 area teams making the IGHSAU state tournament we are sure to see many All-State players.

Class 1A (Area Athletes only)

1st – Team

Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan

2nd – Team

Hali Anderson Saint Ansgar

Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan

3rd – Team

Kaylyn Meyers Bishop Garrigan

Coach of the Year: Brandon Schwab, Bishop Garrigan

Class 2A (Area Athletes only)

1st – Team

Sidney Brandau Osage

Rachel Leerar West Hancock – 3rd time – Will have a chance for four next year.

Chloe Lofstrom North Union

2nd – Team

Amanda Chizek West Hancock – 3rd time for Amanda, she and Rachel are coaches Sonius first three-time all-staters

Dani Johnson Osage

3rd – Team

Coach of The Year: Brian Wheatley, North Linn

Class 3A (Area Athletes only)

1st – Team

Sara Faber Clear Lake

2nd – Team

Abbey Holmes Algona

3rd – Team

No area athletes

Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan

Class 4A (Area Athletes only)

1st – Team

Anna Deets Mason City

2nd – Team

No Area Athletes

3rd – Team

No Area Athletes

Coach of the Year: TJ Case, North Scott

Class 5A

No Area Athletes

Academic All-State Team (Area Athletes only)

Emma Fogarty – Bishop Garrigan

Courtney Harle – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows

Kate Groe – Lake Mills

Lily Castle – Newman Cathloic

Kailiah Thompson – Newman Catholic