Girls All-State and Academic All-State Teams Released

Today the Iowa Girls Coaches Association released their 2019-2020 All-State and Academic All-State teams. With 5 area teams making the IGHSAU state tournament we are sure to see many All-State players.
Class 1A (Area Athletes only)
1st – Team
Audi Crooks Bishop Garrigan
2nd – Team
Hali Anderson Saint Ansgar
Molly Joyce Bishop Garrigan
3rd – Team
Kaylyn Meyers Bishop Garrigan
Coach of the Year: Brandon Schwab, Bishop Garrigan
Class 2A (Area Athletes only)
1st – Team
Sidney Brandau Osage
Rachel Leerar West Hancock – 3rd time – Will have a chance for four next year.
Chloe Lofstrom North Union
2nd – Team
Amanda Chizek West Hancock – 3rd time for Amanda, she and Rachel are coaches Sonius first three-time all-staters
Dani Johnson Osage
3rd – Team
Coach of The Year: Brian Wheatley, North Linn
Class 3A (Area Athletes only)
1st – Team
Sara Faber Clear Lake
2nd – Team
Abbey Holmes Algona
3rd – Team
No area athletes
Coach of the Year: Darron Koolstra, Bishop Heelan
Class 4A (Area Athletes only)
1st – Team
Anna Deets Mason City
2nd – Team
No Area Athletes
3rd – Team
No Area Athletes
Coach of the Year: TJ Case, North Scott
Class 5A
No Area Athletes
Academic All-State Team (Area Athletes only)
Emma Fogarty – Bishop Garrigan
Courtney Harle – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
Kate Groe – Lake Mills
Lily Castle – Newman Cathloic
Kailiah Thompson – Newman Catholic