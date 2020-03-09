Bulldogs Fall in 1A Opener – Recap, Pictures, and Coaches Comments

DES MOINES, Iowa – A rainy day in the state capitol but bright lights and smiles inside Wells Fargo Arena for Lake Mills taking the court for the first time. This was the third appearance for the Bulldogs and first since 1986. A tough battle, but Lake Mills falls 49-45.

Lake Mills came into the contest as the #1 seed and ranked 8th by the Associated Press, their opponent, Wapsie Valley, came in as the #8 seed and not ranked by the AP. Coach Menke said it best in Saturday’s KIOW Coaches Corner Program, it’s only 1 vs 8 because they have to seed the teams. Coach Menke and his club knew they would get a challenge from the Warriors, who had won 8 straight games coming into Monday mornings Class 1A Quarterfinal.

Lake Mills Started hot scoring the first six points before Wapsie Valley finally got on the scoreboard. Lake Mills led 13-11 at the end of the first. To start the second quarter, it was more Bulldogs, Lake Mills took their largest lead of the game, sevens points, at the 5:02 mark in the second. The Warriors got hot to end the second quarter; they outscored Lake Mills down the stretch and the teams went to the locker room tied at 24. Lake Mills struggled to find scoring from behind the arch, they were 0-9 in the first half. The Warriors also found a way to slow down Chett Helming and Dashawn Linnen, the two leading scorers for Lake Mills were held to just five combined points. A huge first half though for junior Caleb Bacon he had a first-half double-double, 10 points & 11 rebounds.

Coming out of the locker room the third was pretty back and forth with Wapsie Valley outscoring Lake Mills 15-12. A good sign for the Bulldogs though, they were able to make two three-pointers and shot 41% from the field. The fourth and final quarter saw some early adversity for the Bulldogs, they fell behind by their largest deficit, 7 points. Lake Mills weathered that storm to close the gap, but in the end, it was the eight-seeded Warriors who came out on top, 49-45.

As talked about in the below interview with Lake Mills coach, Kyle Menke, what a cool experience for the Lake Mills community, Alumni, and his team. Lake Mills will bring back plenty of firepower next year including TIC West Player of the Year, Dashawn Linnen, Caleb Bacon and many more. Lake Mills ends the season 23-3 and Wapsie Valley moves to 19-7 and will face #4 Montezuma in the semifinals.

Full Interview with Kyle Menke

Game Stats

Individual Stats

Lake Mills –

Chett Helming 14 points 9 rebounds

Dashawn Linnen 11 points

Caleb Bacon 10 points 14 rebounds

Wapsie Valley –

Gunner Meyer 19 points

Kiks Rosengarten 16 points 9 rebounds

Team Stats

Lake Mills

FG 19-60 31.7%

Three 4-26 15.4%

FT 3-7 42.9 %

Wapsie Valley

FG 19-44 43.2%

Three 4-12 33.3 %

FT 7-13 53.8%