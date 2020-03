Friday, March 6th

KIOW/KHAM – West Hancock vs North Linn Class 2A State Semifinals. Pregame show 11:30 am tip at 11:45 am.

Saturday, March 7th

KIOW – ISU Men’s Basketball vs Kansas St. Pregame show at 2:00 pm – tip at 3:00 pm.

Monday, March 9thÂ

KIOW – Lake Mills vs Wapsie Valley Class 1A Quarterfinals. Pregame show at 11:00 am tip at 11:15 am.

KIOW – ISU Coaches Show – Start at 6:30 pm.