Warrior Runner Speeds to First-Ever National Title

BROOKINGS, South Dakota – If you need another example of “why we play the game or run the race”, just talk to Damarre Martin from Waldorf University.

The Warrior freshman snuck into nationals with the 25th fastest time of the 25 national runners.

On Friday, Martin sped to a time of 47.41 seconds in the 400 semifinals to qualify himself for the finals on Saturday. His time was the best of all 25 runners, and he set a new Waldorf school record. Martin shattered his own school record of 49.20 seconds in the event, which he ran at the North Star Athletic Association Championships last month to qualify himself for nationals.

On Saturday, Martin again running with all the confidence in the world, recorded the best 400 time to become the first-ever NAIA National Champion in Waldorf school history.

Damarre shattered his own school record again, to win the championship race, Martin ran 46.87.

Zach Morel also competed at nationals for Waldorf in the heptathlon. He battled through injury to finish 14th in the country.

The Warriors will continue to train for the upcoming outdoor track and field season

Photo Credit – Waldorf Athletics