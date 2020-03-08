Public Input Requested for Proposed Culvert Project on Iowa 9 in Worth County

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed replacement of the Iowa 9 bridge over Beaver Creek, 0.5 miles west of Worth County Road S-18.

The project includes replacing the existing 80’ x 30’ steel deck girder bridge with a triple 10’ x 12’ reinforced concrete box culvert.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2021.

Through traffic on Iowa 9 would be detoured during construction using Worth County Roads S-14, B-20, and S-18. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Jacob Page, district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email jacob.page@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by March 17, 2020, to be considered.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s website regarding public involvement opportunities for projects at http://www.news.iowadot.gov/pim/index.html. For information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, and opportunities to offer input to the Iowa DOT during the development of certain projects visit www.iowadot.gov/pim. To submit a comment online about this project, go to http://bit.ly/iowadot3182.