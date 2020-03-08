Legislative Forums Are Scheduled in Hancock County

Iowa State Senator Dennis Guth and Representative Terry Baxter will once again be meeting with the public in Hancock County. The open forums will cover all subjects that residents in Hancock County are concerned with. They will also learn about legislative matters before the Iowa Legislature. Hancock County Economic Development will sponsor the forums in Garner and Britt. The first of these forums will take place at the Garner Library located at 416 State Street in Garner beginning at 9 am. The second of these will be in Britt at City Hall located at 170 Main Avenue.

The forums are free and open to the public.