Casino Night Scheduled in Duncan

The Hancock County Health System Foundation invites the public to “Casino Night” at Duncan Community Ballroom on Saturday, March 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the games will be available from 7:00 – 10:00 p.m.

There will be three tables of cards, craps, chuck a luck, bingo, poker chip raffle, plinko and more! Mojo Productions is co-sponsoring the event by providing music to sing and dance to. Woody’s Hotdogs also will be available. There may even be an Elvis sighting.

Prizes include designer handbags, tools, and special gift baskets created by each HCHS department.

Buy In (admission) is $10 per person. Tickets are being sold at the door or in advance at HCHS Foundation, 532 1st Street NW, Britt, or call 641-843-5150.

The Hancock County Health System Foundation, a non-profit organization, was organized and incorporated in 1998, with the mission to cultivate funding for Hancock County Health System for health care services, medical equipment, and/or community needs and programs.