Belmond-Klemme Ranked ONE in State

On March 3rd, the Belmond-Klemme Community High School Rainbow 6 Siege (R6) eSports team swept Davenport Central in head-to-head competition. The eSports Broncos took all 14 rounds and both matches versus Davenport Central. Congratulations to the R6 varsity team of Dominic Fogarty, Benjamin Montenegro, Braxton Meints, Bryson Warren, and Jaydon Warren.

Belmond-Klemme is currently ranked number ONE in the State of Iowa for R6 (Iowa High School eSports Association). The junior varsity league team is also ranked number one.