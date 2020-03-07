Sonius Reflects on the Season That Almost Was…and Is

The West Hancock Eagles girls basketball team came out with an attitude and fire unlike any ever seen this season. Their mission was to take it all and they had the solid support of all of their fans, the Eagle Nation. It is part of what has become a stellar year in the sports, speech, music, and engineering program season with state appearances and championships far too numerous to mention. The ladies did not capture the title in basketball but instead effectively finished third among over 100 schools in the 2A Division.

The team was comprised of several seniors who will go on to play at the collegiate level following a trail blazed by the seniors before them. That trail will undoubtedly continue in 2011 as promising recruits will take the court in November with their eye on the state prize.

Head Coach Paul Sonius took a moment from his busy schedule to sit down with Eagles play-by-play announcer A. J. Taylor to reflect on the state tournament play of the Eagles and the very bright future ahead for the two-time, two-division, top three finishers in state girls basketball, West Hancock Eagles.