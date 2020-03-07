Identity Theft Seminar Scheduled

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Hancock County is partnering with Natalie Swartout of Edward Jones Investment to bring a lunch and learn program on navigating your way through identity theft and scams.

The program will be held from noon to 12:45 p.m. on March 18, at the Hancock County Extension Office, 327 W. Eighth Street, Garner. There is a $5 registration fee to attend the program, and a light lunch will be provided. Lunch will be served to start at noon with the program being held from 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

During the session Natalie Swartout will cover three main topics; how to spot certain red flags that may indicate a fraudulent encounter, resources you can turn to in the event that you or a loved one is targeted, and steps you can take now to help protect yourself and your loved ones.

Registration is required for a lunch count by calling the Hancock County Extension Office at 923-2856 by March 16.