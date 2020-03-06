West Hancock/Cascade Fall in Semifinals

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will crown a Class 2A champion on Saturday, but it won’t be the two favorites.

Right out of the gate this morning Top of Iowa East member, Osage, upset the Class 2A favorite Cascade.

In the second semifinal, West Hancock held a 32-19 lead, but North Linn fought back in the second half to win 61-46. West Hancock led after 1 18-12, they led 32-21 at the half, and 40-35 after the third. North Linn took the lead for the first time with 6:19 left in the fourth and never looked back. The Lynx outscored the Eagles 40-14 in the second half, to complete their comeback. The Eagles end their season 25-2 as a state semifinalist. The Lynx (24-2) will try to repeat their summer success, winning the state softball championship, with a basketball gold trophy as well.

Game Stats

Top Scorers

Grace Flannagan NL 19 points

Rachel Leerar WH 17 points

Sydney Burke NL 16 points

Ellie Ware NL 10 points

Mahayla Faust WH 8 points

Points in the paint – Off Turnovers – 2nd Chance – Fast Break – Bench points

NL 16 14 6 6 3

WH 18 8 10 2 3

Team Shooting

WH

FG 15-49 30.6%

Three 6-23 26.1%

FT 10-15 66.7%

NL

FG 13-35 37.1%

Three 4-10 40%

FT 31-43 72.1%