West Hancock/Cascade Fall in Semifinals

March 6, 2020 Zarren Egesdal Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on West Hancock/Cascade Fall in Semifinals

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will crown a Class 2A champion on Saturday, but it won’t be the two favorites. 

Right out of the gate this morning Top of Iowa East member, Osage, upset the Class 2A favorite Cascade.

In the second semifinal, West Hancock held a 32-19 lead, but North Linn fought back in the second half to win 61-46. West Hancock led after 1 18-12, they led 32-21 at the half, and 40-35 after the third. North Linn took the lead for the first time with 6:19 left in the fourth and never looked back. The Lynx outscored the Eagles 40-14 in the second half, to complete their comeback. The Eagles end their season 25-2 as a state semifinalist. The Lynx (24-2) will try to repeat their summer success, winning the state softball championship, with a basketball gold trophy as well. 

 

Game Stats 

 

Top Scorers 

Grace Flannagan NL 19 points 

Rachel Leerar WH 17 points 

Sydney Burke NL 16 points 

Ellie Ware NL 10 points 

Mahayla Faust WH 8 points 

Points in the paint – Off Turnovers – 2nd Chance – Fast Break – Bench points

NL 16 14 6 6 3 

WH 18 8 10 2 3 

Team Shooting 

WH 

FG 15-49 30.6% 

Three 6-23 26.1%

FT 10-15 66.7% 

 

NL 

FG 13-35 37.1%

Three 4-10 40%

FT 31-43 72.1%