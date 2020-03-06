Littrell Out – New Coach Hired to Guide Waldorf Football

After three full seasons at the helm of the Waldorf University Football program, Josh Littrell has resigned as the head coach – a University spokesman told KIOW.

Littrell came to Waldorf before the fall of 2017 from Doane University (Neb.) where he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Littrell brought that offensive mind to Forest City to start his head coaching career and to jump-start a fluttering Waldorf football program. Littrell took over for Kent Anderson who went 11-41 in five seasons. Littrell guided the Warriors to a 20-11 mark, two winning and one .500 seasons, and a national ranking this past season.

His first season at Waldorf, the fall of 2017, resulted in the best record in four-year school history, 8-3. Waldorf was coming off an 18-88 record the previous 10 years. His second season the Warriors tied a second-place conference finish a year ago with another second-place finish. The Warriors finished 5-5 overall, but 5-2 in league play. They left their mark by beating the number 16 team in the country at the time, Dickinson State. Littrell also proved his strength of coaching quarterbacks that season. Hilton Joesph was named the school’s first-ever NAIA All-American selection, he followed that up with another selection this season. This past fall Littrell guided the Warriors to a 7-3 record and another win over a ranked Dickinson State team. The Warriors were also as high as number 23 in the national ranking for the first time in school history.

Only two coaches remain from Littrell’s original staff, Kevin Roehrich and Shawn Henry. Roehrich, Waldorf’s current offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator, came with coach Littrell from Doane. Henry, Waldorf’s current defensive line coach, came to Waldorf following four years at Culver-Stockton College in Canton, Mo.

As far as a new coach, Waldorf didn’t have to look far. The University confirmed today that they have hired defensive coordinator, Will Finley as the new coach. Finley came to Waldorf last season from Benedictine College where he had coached since 2011. In 2018 Finley was the defensive coordinator for the Ravens who played for the NAIA National Championship but lost to Morningside College. Finley played his first year of college football for Coffeyville Community College in Kansas before playing his final three seasons as a Raven before join their coaching staff. Will lives in Forest City with his wife Kallie and two children Barrett and Lincoln.